Frank Banning

Frank Banning In Memoriam

Feb 22 1926 - Feb 22 2010

In Memory of a Loving Dad, Husband, Friend & Mentor

Remembering you today
someone who worked hard
all your life
to support the ones you loved
your family and your wife
You gave us all you could
and always did your best
that's just one of the reasons
you were better than the rest
You could never be forgotten
for even though you're gone
your memory is alive
and your presence lingers on
in the hearts and homes of us
the ones who loved you so
and though you're not around
you're everywhere we go
Love you and miss you Dad!

