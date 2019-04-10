|
|
Col (ret) OMM CD
The consummate Officer and Gentleman ‘departed the fix' April 7, 2019.
Frank was a 49-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces who rose through the ranks from BOY soldier to Colonel. He was extremely proud of his service and encouraged all veterans to be proud of theirs. He served 14 months in Korea with the 81st Field RCA and 4 RCHA. He understood PTSD. His wings were ARMY WINGS. His life in the air began November 11, 1959 on a Chipmunk in Centralia. He flew L-19s as an Air OP Officer with the military and Cessnas for 17 years as an instructor at Confederation College Thunder Bay. His last flight in a light aircraft was September 2017 in an L-19 he had first flown in March 1960. In his words "a sentimental journey". He was a Gunner, helicopter pilot, base safety officer, reservist, 55+ year member of the Royal Canadian Legion. His presence will be missed by KVA Unit 13, 11th Field Regiment Senate, NAFR and Masons. He canvassed for Cancer, barbequed sausages at fund raisers and supported the growth of young officers through 1ABA*. He travelled to all 10 provinces and 3 territories. His favourite vacation destinations were Nova Scotia, Scotland, New Zealand and OZ, as much for what each has to offer as for the friends and family he visited. He signed his organ donor card and had 8 years remaining on his 10-year passport! He was a mentor and friend. If you met him, you will remember him.
As part of the ‘Memory Project' and as a great story teller, he spoke to both elementary and high school students, service groups and veterans' organizations. He spoke of war, peace, and how Winnie the Pooh met John McCrae's horse, Bonfire, during WW I.
He was the only son of Willard James Bayne and Alice Gaston Worton, brother to Marian Jordan of Ottawa. Father of David, whose sudden death in 2014 left a big gap in Frank's life. Sadly missed by daughters Francine in Texas, Nancy, Shirley both in Ontario and Donelda in Alberta. Their mother Gladys Globe Bayne resides in Barrie. He was honoured to be step-dad to Cindy, Candy and Melissa. These 8 children brought 20 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren into the family circle.
His LAST wife, Lynn Borthwick of Guelph, convinced him that the five 90th birthday parties she organized in 2017 were his Celebrations of Life. When family and friends from across North America and points overseas participated in the festivities, he understood.
His family will gather graveside with bag pipes and trumpet at a date in the future. Donations to Soldier On Canada or The Frank Bayne Ubique Award for ‘Esprit de Corps' at Confederation College (1-807-475-6460) will honour both his military and civilian careers.
Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL – McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.