Frank Bobyk Jr., 75 years of age, of Thunder Bay, ON, passed away peacefully on February 2nd, 2020, during an afternoon nap. Online condolences
Frank Bobyk Jr. was predeceased by his parents, Helen Bobyk (Stewart) and Frank Bobyk Sr., and his wife Judy Mejaki Bobyk, there is so much comfort in knowing that he has been reunited with the love of his life. He is survived by his siblings Jo-Ann Patenaude (Richard), Robert Bobyk, his daughters Tammy Bobyk (Mike Goheen), Cheryl MacIsaac (Darren), Pam Burton (Riley) and his many nieces and nephews, as well as his 6 grandchildren: Presten, Hope, Keegan, Grace, Cameron, Taylor, all of which he loved dearly.
Frank had a legendary sense of humour, superb hunting and fishing skills, and of course that ever-present mischievous twinkle in his eye. But most of all he was an amazing father, who took the time to teach his daughters the important things in life, from construction skills, to oil changes, to splitting and piling wood, to the proper use of the f-bomb, to landing a nice pickerel, to ice racing cars, to battling cancer (twice), and to fight for what you want in life. He was a fighter, but sadly he missed Judy so much he was ready to return to the spirit world to see her once again.
Frank was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed his many fly-in fishing trips with his fishing buddies (Gary, Ricky and Greg, to name a few). He loved his annual fall moose hunting excursions with his hunting buddies (Spook, Richard, Mouse and Wayne to name a few). Friends were always so important to Frank. He always thought about his friends and spoke about them with his endless stories of adventure and with laughter.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life for Frank at Five Forks South, Sunday, February 9th, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. This is an informal gathering with no set speeches or agenda. Food will be provided and a cash bar. Donations can be made to the .
Dad you were never a burden as you always said you were, instead you were a pain in the ass, which we will miss dearly. Love you, you “old fart!”
