Frank Dewitt Gartrell, 78, of Lunenburg, NS and formerly of Thunder Bay passed at South Shore Regional Hospital, Bridgewater, NS. Survived by his wife, Rosemarie; daughters, Claire Blaikie, Margaret (Ryan) Romick; step-daughters, Susan Cannon, Elizabeth (Robert) Trenchard; step-sons, Garry (Yesica) Cannon, Christopher (Jacquelyn) Cannon; sister, Mary (Lawrie) Sakamoto, Bury, PQ. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Dana L. Sweeny Funeral Home, 11213 Hwy. # 3, Lunenburg, NS. In keeping with Frank's wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. For full obituary, please visit www.sweenyfuneralhome.ca