On Friday, February 7th, 2020 Frank Dougall lost his courageous battle with cancer, with loving family by his side. Frank will be always remembered as a good man, loving father, grandfather, husband and friend. Frank's attributes are known by those who knew him. Frank had a good, full and enriched life by way of his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, friends, work, camp, casinos and travel with good fun and laughter. He will be sorrowfully missed by his best friend and loving wife Audrey, his daughters Andrea, Stacey and Sandy (Will Tuohy), his grandson Kai, granddaughter Penny, family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Louis Crawford and Dorothy Dougall, step father Sandy Dougall. He is survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Raymond and Angela Loponen, his sister-in-law Lillian Loponen, nieces, nephews and great nieces. Cremation has taken place and to honour Frank's wishes there will be no service. For those who wish, donations can be made to a charity of choice.Do not stand at my
grave and weep
I am not there,
I do not sleep
I am a thousand winds
that blow
I am the diamond
glints of snow
I am the sunlight on
ripened grain
I am the gentle
Autumn rain
When you waken in
the mornings hush
I am the swift uplifting
rush of quiet birds
in circled flight
I am the soft stars
that shine at night
Do not stand at my
grave and cry
I am not there, I did not die.
