Born August 1st, 1952 -
Died September 14th. 2019
The long good bye is over. Frank took his last breath gently and peacefully at his home at Southbridge Pinewood, as the full harvest moon was rising, surrounded by warmth, care and love. He has gone to follow his sunbeam. With the onset of Alzheimer's disease over four years ago, Frank gradually lost the independence he cherished, but until only a few short weeks ago still had a warm smile and a twinkle in his eye. He endured his losses with grace and good humour.
Frank came into the world quickly, in the Slate River Valley, as his parents made their way to the hospital. He grew up on the family farm in Slate River, learning to grow food, cut wood, and fix trucks, cars and tractors. He learned to weld and to fabricate structures with steel and heavy timbers. He developed a life-long love of Volkswagen Beetles and John Deere tractors. He lived at his beloved 'shop' in Neebing from the mid nineties until last September.
Frank spent most of his working years self-employed, first as Frank's General Hauling, delivering gravel in his Autocar, building driveways with his loader and bulldozer. His second business, Frank's Alternate Energy, brought him to his true vocation, designing and installing renewable energy systems with solar panels and wind generators for off-grid cabins and remote rural homes throughout the district. Through his businesses he developed many long-lasting friendships, especially with the families who fed him well. Frank's legendary appetite and conviction that raw garlic was the cure for all ailments followed him to the end of his days, including his 11 months at Pinewood, where all his meals were double portions.
Frank was predeceased by his parents, Mike in 1987 and Johanna in 2004, and a brother John in infancy. Frank is survived by his brothers Bill and Tom (Connie), Slate River, his sister Cathy (Ron) Morrow, Alberta, several nieces and nephews, and his best friend of 31 years, Jane Oldale, Neebing.
Many thanks to the exemplary staff at Pinewood, especially on Blue Heron, who cared for Frank so well with much respect, compassion and love. Thanks beyond measure to Frank's circle of friends for surrounding us with support and love for his last week.
In accordance with Frank's wishes, cremation has taken place. No funeral service will be held. A memorial gathering will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, please plant a tree in Frank's memory.
