It is with a deep sadness that I wish to announce that my brother and my friend unexpectedly passed away at his home, Berwick Royal Oak, in Victoria BC on Friday morning, July 19th. I will miss Frank and his conversations and advice thoroughly. He was a devout catholic and a compassionate person who shared his compassion to all his friends and family Frank was born to Marie and Carlo Cappello on August 26, 1933 in Thunder Bay (Port Arthur) Ontario. Frank worked in Thunder Bay where he met and married the love of his life, June Willis. In 1974 Frank accepted a position with BC Hydro and they moved to Vancouver and Victoria BC with their two sons. Frank was predeceased by his wife June and his two sons Carl Edward and Frank Anthony; parents Marie and Carlo Cappello. Frank is survived by his brother Anthony (Tony) and Lina Cappello; his nephew Carlo Anthony (Natalie); nieces Marie (Dennis) Michele (Tony) grandnieces Ella, Alessia, Aubrie and grandnephew Austin. Memorial Mass will be offered by Reverend Father Luigi at St. Anthony R C Church 123 Hilldale Road on Friday August 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. A Coffee Reception will follow at 10:00 am in the Georgian Room of St. Joseph Heritage on Carrie Street.