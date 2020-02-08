|
|
Frankie was born on December 16, 1976 to parents Ruth-Ann and Maurice Savard and left us on February 4, 2020. Frank was an amazing young man that was taken from us way too soon. He is survived by his mom Ruth-Ann Dowd and step-fathers Tom Dowd and Arnie Lesnick; his daughter Sabrina Aase (Thomas Messina); granddaughter Katarina; step-siblings Trevor Lesnick, Michelle (Jason Stupfel) and Debbie (Rich Melllis) as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by all his grandparents; father Maurice Savard; uncles Wayne Dowd and Roger Savard and aunt Nicole Savard.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 S. Syndicate Avenue, in the Reception Centre. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an animal shelter or charity of your choice in Frank's honor. We encourage all to come and share with his family how Frank was connected to them.
On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca