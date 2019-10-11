|
Frank Lidemark, 92, passed away suddenly on October 5, 2019 with his family by his side. Frank was born in Denmark on February 1, 1927. In 1928, his family immigrated to Saskatchewan. The family operated dairy farms in Manitoba and Ontario, finally settling in Port Arthur in 1941. Frank's family owned and operated the House of Denmark on Lakeshore Drive from 1946 to the 1970's, where Frank was integral to operations. The House of Denmark was an important part of Scandinavian history in the region. "No man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child." Abraham Lincoln.
On October 5, 1948 Frank married the love of his life Frances (nee Zwina). They enjoyed 55 years of love and adventure before she passed away on March 4, 2004.
Frank was a long-time employee of Mediacom, retiring in 1992. Frank was a member of Our Saviours Lutheran Church.
Frank was a Life Member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Port Arthur Lodge #947. Over 71 years Frank held all the chairs in the Lodge, Legion and the Ontario Moose Association. He received his Pilgrim degree (1982), served as District President, President of the Ontario Moose Association, Deputy Supreme Governor, and Deputy Grand North Moose, to name a few of the more prominent roles. In addition to the administrative and ritual roles within the LOOM, Frank was actively involved in the Lodge Ritual Team, community volunteerism, and the Tommy Moose Program. One of his proudest achievements was in 1961 when he assisted the Fowler family to relocate to Mooseheart from Nipigon following the tragic loss of their father.
Frank is predeceased by parents John and Sigrid; his siblings Gunnvor, Leo and Bent; his wife Frankie; and his granddaughter Patti. He is survived by his sister Ida; his children Eric (Jackie), Paul (Deb), Bonnie (Ed), Gerry (Wendy), Dale (Melinda); his grandchildren Kevin, Logan, Diana, Rob, Jasmine, Marina, Brandon and Carlee, as well as numerous great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Frank Lidemark will be held at the Moose Home on Fort William Road on Tuesday October 15, 2019 promptly at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow; internment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Moose Charities can be left with the Hall Administrator or to a charity of your choice.
