Mr. Frank Liparota, age 64 years, passed away in hospital on Saturday, April 11, 2020.Please sign the online condolences
Born on June 19, 1955 in Sambiase Lamezia Terme, Calabria, Italy, he came to Canada to Port Arthur with his family in 1959. He worked for the United Grain Growers for 30 years and retired a few years ago.
A long-time member of the Italian Centennial Hall and St. Andrew's RC Church, Frank enjoyed spending time with family and friends, socializing, watching sports, and listening to music. He also enjoyed travelling (He was able to travel to Italy a few years ago to enjoy time with his family.), and attending local festivals, especially the Blues Fest.
He is survived by his mother Maria; brother Luigi; sister Rinetta (Darren) Brush; niece and nephew Amy and Wesley Brush. Aunts, uncles and other relatives survive here and in Italy.
He was predeceased by his father Vincenzo (Vince) in December 1983.
Frank's family would like to extend appreciation to the doctors and nurses and everyone at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital for their amazing care and compassion.
FLTGOC will be missed by all his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank's memory to St. Andrew's Dew Drop-In.
Due to the current health crisis, a private family funeral will be held for Frank in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma, officiated by Fr. Antoni Fujarczuk from St. Andrew's R.C. Church. Entombment will take place in Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum, St. Andrew's Cemetery. Services will be available by video on our the Everest website after Friday, April 17, 2020.
