Frank Luhtala
1962 - 2020
November 4, 1962 – May 9th, 2020

It is with heavy hearts, the family of Frank Arnold Luhtala announces his passing. Frank was born in Port Arthur, Ontario. He is survived by his wife Sharon and daughters, Jessica (John), and Jacqueline. He is also survived by his brothers, Jerry (Sherry), Roy (Cindy) and Mark, and his nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Frank was predeceased by his parents Loretta Faye and Jack. Frank was a member of Millwright Local 1151 for 29 years. He loved the outdoors, and enjoyed going to camp with his dogs and family. He enjoyed working on his projects and tinkering around. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.

“The song is ended, but the melody lingers on……”

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
