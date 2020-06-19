1960 – 2020





Frank passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. He leaves behind 4 sisters and a brother who will miss him daily and love him forever. Predeceased by his mother Maria and father Michael. Frank would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses that helped him along the way. Special thanks to Dr. Nicole Laferriere. As per Frank's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or funeral. Arrangements are in care of the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.