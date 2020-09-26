Mr. Frank Neil Bond passed away peacefully in Southbridge Pinewood on Saturday, September 19, 2020, his 88th birthday.



Frank was born in Fort William and was proud to be a life-long resident of Westfort. He was educated locally and went on to have a long career as a tax auditor with the Canadian government. Frank met Shirley Vantour and they were married on April 5, 1957.



Frank's greatest passion in life was baseball. He played semi-pro ball and went on to coach in the Westfort Little League, winning the provincial championship with his team. He helped design the baseball diamonds in Westfort and was asked to coach for Team Canada. Any one who knew Frank, knew he was a HUGE Detroit fan, and was involved in the Galaxy Football pool, where he had his own stool. He was a friend to all and was proud of his family.



Frank is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley (nee Vantour); children, Cheryl Bond, Sue Bond (Ron Phillips), and Michael Neil Bond; grandchildren, Sara (Ryan), Gregory (Alanna), Joshua (Katelyn), Kathleen (Andrew), Corey, Connor-Lynn Neil (Ben) and Tyler Neil, as well as his great-granddaughters, Madelyn Arabella, Leah, and Rilynn. Frank is also survived by his brother Bruce (Darlye) and sister Maisie, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was predeceased by his parents, Neil and Beatrice Bond.



A private family celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Westfort International Little League, care of 2184 Lar Den Court, Thunder Bay, Ontario P7K 1H3, or eTransfer to Cheryl007Bond@Gmail.com. Thank you.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.





GO TIGERS!!



Please sign the

online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com