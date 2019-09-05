|
|
Oct. 8, 1958 – Sept. 5, 2016
In loving memory of a dear husband and wonderful father, son, brother, uncle and friend.
We do not need a special day
To bring you to our minds,
The days we do not think of you
Are very hard to find.
They say time heals all sorrow
And helps us to forget,
But time has only shown
How much we miss you yet.
God gave us the strength to take
And courage to bear the blow,
But what it meant to lose
you Frank
No one will ever know.
We miss you and love you Frank.
~Your wife Maria Teresa,
children Domenic, Annamaria, Amanda, Daniel and Families