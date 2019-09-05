Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Pedulla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Pedulla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Pedulla In Memoriam


Oct. 8, 1958 – Sept. 5, 2016
In loving memory of a dear husband and wonderful father, son, brother, uncle and friend.

We do not need a special day
To bring you to our minds,
The days we do not think of you
Are very hard to find.
They say time heals all sorrow
And helps us to forget,
But time has only shown
How much we miss you yet.
God gave us the strength to take
And courage to bear the blow,
But what it meant to lose
you Frank
No one will ever know.

We miss you and love you Frank.

~Your wife Maria Teresa,
children Domenic, Annamaria, Amanda, Daniel and Families
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.