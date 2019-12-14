|
|
SHCHEPANIK
We are saddened to announce the passing of loving husband and father Frank Shchepanik on December 11th at the age of 84. Frank was born in Fort William on May 1, 1935 to parents Louis and Helen Shchepanik. Frank was a self-employed accountant for most of his life, serving many small businesses in the Thunder Bay area. He was an avid golfer and curler, a member of the Fort William Curling Club, the Lions Club, and First Church United. Frank is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eileen, daughter Wendy Frattolin of Greenville SC, son David (Nina) of San Francisco CA, grandchildren Julia Frattolin and Josh Frattolin, sister Anne Chicorli (Harry), sisters-in-law Chris Kurylo, Doreen Kurylo, Stella Shchepanik and Amelia Shchepanik as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Louis and Helen Shchepanik and brothers Walter, Stanley, and Peter. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at First-Wesley United Church 130 Brodie Street North, on Tuesday, December 17 at 11 am. If friends so desire, donations to the Northwestern Ontario Regional Cancer Center or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated.
Frank Shchepanik will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
