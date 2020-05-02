

September 10, 1932 – April 28, 2020





Passed away peacefully in Mississauga at the age of 87. Loving husband for nearly 65 years of Veronica (Kibiuk), father of Jeffrey (Alexandra Wells) Toronto and Jo Ann Cattell (Joe Bracanov) Mississauga. Beloved Gido to grandsons Nolan Cattell, Hunter (Jodi Klinck), Quinn and Reid Syrydiuk and Great-Gido to Ryder Syrydiuk. Also survived by brother Michael (Susan), brother-in-law Joe Kibiuk (Doreen) and sister-in-law Elsie Tureski and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Nora (Kochany), father and mother-in-law Paul and Annie Kibiuk, brothers Paul (Mary) and Victor, sisters Cecilia Cheroski, Teenie Anderson and Olive Zegil, brothers-in-law Mike (Amelia) Kibiuk and William Tureski and son-in-law Fraser Cattell.



A life long Westfort resident, after graduating from Vocational Institute, Frank spent the majority of his career as a grain inspector with the Canadian Grain Commission before retiring in 1992. Always active in the community, he was a member of St. Volodomry's Ukrainian Orthodox Church where he served on the executive committee and was the church auditor. Frank was a fixture at Wayland rink for more than a decade with the WFAA hockey league as an executive member and coach. An avid golfer, he had a passion for all sports especially hockey, baseball and football and was a devoted Leafs, Blue Jays and Vikings fan. Frank and Veronica also supported local sports and were a common sight at rinks and ball diamonds around town attending several games a week. Frank and Veronica shared a love of travel which they did extensively throughout Canada, the US and Europe. In 2015 Frank and Veronica moved to the Toronto area to be closer to their immediate family and attend as many of their grandsons' hockey, rugby, ball hockey games and school activities as possible.



A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date due to current public health concerns. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store