Fred Laing
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Fred Laing passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on June 9, 2020, after a six month battle with pancreatic cancer.

A lifetime resident of Thunder Bay, Fred had worked as a millwright at Avenor until his retirement in 1997, after which he spent his years travelling throughout Canada and the United States with his family.

He was a caretaker to his wife Valerie during her heart transplant. He was also a loving, dedicated and caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. Fred was otherwise known as Derf. He coached soccer, both youth and women's league, and he enjoyed the bowling league at Superior Bowladrome. Fred served his country in the military as a clerk for 3 years. He enjoyed eating popcorn with his brother-in-law Ronnie watching sports.

Fred is survived by his loving wife Valerie; daughters Tammy (Jerry) and Patti (Mac); grandchildren Ashley, Chantell, Danielle, Miles, Paige, Shawn, Derek, Braedon, Jordan and Brooklyn as well as great grandchildren Abigail,
Caleb, Briar and Ryerson; sister Margaret Laing; sisters-in-law Bonnie Laing and Karen Ladelle (Al); brothers-in-law Donald (Loralyn) Ladelle and Raymond (Donna) Ladelle. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents John and Ethel, brother Jim, grandson Jaden, sisters-in-law Lucy, and Joanne, brothers-in-law Ronnie and Mitch.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpler Times Cremation
332 N. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3R2
807-623-1220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved