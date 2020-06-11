Fred Laing passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on June 9, 2020, after a six month battle with pancreatic cancer.



A lifetime resident of Thunder Bay, Fred had worked as a millwright at Avenor until his retirement in 1997, after which he spent his years travelling throughout Canada and the United States with his family.



He was a caretaker to his wife Valerie during her heart transplant. He was also a loving, dedicated and caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. Fred was otherwise known as Derf. He coached soccer, both youth and women's league, and he enjoyed the bowling league at Superior Bowladrome. Fred served his country in the military as a clerk for 3 years. He enjoyed eating popcorn with his brother-in-law Ronnie watching sports.



Fred is survived by his loving wife Valerie; daughters Tammy (Jerry) and Patti (Mac); grandchildren Ashley, Chantell, Danielle, Miles, Paige, Shawn, Derek, Braedon, Jordan and Brooklyn as well as great grandchildren Abigail,

Caleb, Briar and Ryerson; sister Margaret Laing; sisters-in-law Bonnie Laing and Karen Ladelle (Al); brothers-in-law Donald (Loralyn) Ladelle and Raymond (Donna) Ladelle. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents John and Ethel, brother Jim, grandson Jaden, sisters-in-law Lucy, and Joanne, brothers-in-law Ronnie and Mitch.



Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.





Please sign the

online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com