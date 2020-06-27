Fred Walker

It is with great sadness that the family of Fred (Freddy) Walker announces his unexpected but peaceful passing in his home on Sunday, June 21st, 2020.



Fred was born on January 10th, 1953 in Fort William, ON to parents Thomas and Lorraine Walker. He grew up on Bessie avenue with his parents and his sister, Sharon Walker, and attended Selkirk Highschool.



He was highly respected within the contracting industry as the manager and more recently, the owner of New Method Insulation and Supply Ltd., which was founded in 1946 by his father, uncle and grandfather.



Freddy loved spending time at “the shop.” He also regularly opened his home to friends to “shoot” games of cribbage and snooker. His love for snooker was so great that he designed and built his most recent house around his snooker table. Most notably he looked forward to these activities with his 3 children who he taught to play at an early age. These traditions carried on into their adult lives during the many family get togethers that took place at his home. He also took much pride in being a Papa to his granddaughter Lauren and his new grandsons, William and Jackson.



Freddy will be fondly remembered by those who knew him for his wit, one liners and amazing sense of humor.



Freddy will be lovingly missed by his mother Lorraine Walker, his children Allison (Chris Marshall), Tommy (Melissa Quance) and Russell (Abby Walker), his grandchildren Lauren & William Marshall and Jackson Walker, and his long-term partner Cheyne Price along with their beloved Lily cat.



Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life for immediate family only will be held as per Fred's wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fred's name to the Thunder Bay Humane Society.