Frederick James Einarson

February 20, 1932 -
March 5, 2019
“Big Jim” the eldest of three Icelandic brothers, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Dad was born in Parry Sound and grew up in Rosseau, Ontario where his parents owned the General store. He worked as an OPP officer in Geraldton where he met mom and soon moved to Schreiber. They moved their family to the Lakehead in 1965. Dad also was an owner/operator for Kingsway Trucking. “Big Jim” retired from the waterfront as an inspector with the Canadian Grain Commission and often spoke of the found memories of the good friends he made there. Dad's love for Harley's was shared by his 3 sons which went well into his retirement. Our best memories of Dad was his great story telling, as he could regal you with stories about his family and it's history at will. He was predeceased by his wife Joyce and will be greatly missed by his children Eddie (Betty, deceased), Cindy Napierala (Peter), Jimmy, Laing (Donna), Terri Lynn DeGagne (Lawrence), Joni Garrett, 22 grandchildren and great grandchildren. We would like to thank the staff at Hogarth Transition Unit for their care. Cremation has taken place and a plan for the celebration of life will be held at later date.

The stars go down
To rise upon some fairer shore,
And bright in Heaven's
jeweled crown
They shine for evermore.

