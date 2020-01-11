|
|
Gabriele Ayotte (McIntyre), 66, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, passed away peacefully, after a short battle with cancer, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Gabriele was born on June 1st, 1953 in Bochum, West Germany and she later immigrated to Canada. She had a love for camping and spent many summers making memories at the lake. She also loved being at home puttering around the house. She is lovingly remembered by her son William (Carie) Adam, her daughters Stacy Adam (Jason), Allison Adam (Adrian), her grandchildren Joshua (Emily), Jamisen, Jaxen; Emily, Briann, Bethany, Aidan, Zachary, and Hudson; Anneliese, Daemion, Zoe and Avery and great grandson Hudson as well as extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her father, William (Bill) Charles McIntyre, her mother, Anneliese McIntyre, her husband, Brian Ayotte. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com