Everest Funeral Chapel
420 Gore St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6J2
807-473-1121
Gabrielle (Gaby) Bruyere


1920 - 2019
Gabrielle (Gaby) Bruyere Obituary

Gabrielle (Gaby) Bruyère left this world on February 20, 2019 at the age of 99 while residing at the Hogarth Riverview Manor, Thunder Bay.

Gabrielle was born in St-Boniface, Manitoba on January 15, 1920. Gabrielle spent a happy childhood in Letellier, Manitoba with her sisters and brothers. In 1936, she studied at St-Joseph's Academy in St-Boniface. In 1938, she entered the order of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary and took her vows in 1945. Gaby was a gifted musician who taught piano, violin and voice and achieved a Masters in Music. She left the religious order in 1977 and continued to teach in the Thunder Bay area.

Gabrielle was predeceased by her parents Léon and Louisa (Beaucage) Bruyère; her sisters Jeannine, Fernande and Marie-Marthe as well as her brothers, Jacques and Dollard. She is survived by her sister Françoise (Berwanger) as well as her brothers Jean-Léon and Yves-Marie.

The family extends our thanks to Bill Beaucage for his friendship and Power of Attorney service over the years and to the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor, for their compassionate care.

Interment is being planned in Beloeil, Québec. Should friends so desire, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.

