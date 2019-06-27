|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother Gail Favot (nee Edwards) at the age of 64, after a lengthy battle with cancer, with family by her side. Gail was born on August 27, 1954 to parents Margaret and John Edwards. She grew up in Thunder Bay, Ontario where she attended Churchill High School and later graduated from Confederation College. Gail started her career as a secretary at Lukinuk law firm where she met lifelong friends “The Friday Night Girls”. On May 7, 1976 Gail married the love of her life Enos Favot with whom she went on to share a very happy 43 years with. In 1977 she gave birth to their daughter Krista and in 1980 to their son Kurtis. Gail stayed at home many years as a devoted wife and mother. She later worked as a secretary at Holy Family School and St. Patrick High School. Gail was a kind and loving individual who had many close and lasting relationships with friends and family. In 2013 her and Enos moved to Calgary, AB to be closer to their children and grandsons. Gail spent these years in Calgary enjoying family dinners, travelling with her family, watching her grandsons play sports and of course being their dedicated babysitter, cook and playmate. These were some of Gail's happiest years and her optimism, grace and selflessness endured despite the many health challenges she faced. She was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren and felt blessed to get to meet her 4th grandson Benjamin in May of this year. She will forever be missed by husband Enos Favot; children Krista (Chris Brett) and Kurtis (Lindsay Grosser); grandsons Hudson, Ronan, Levi and Benjamin. She will also be missed by brother Ronnie Edwards (Bev) and sister Sherry Devereaux (Lyn); sister in laws Edda Fearon (Ron) and Adriana Bet; brother in law Len Favot and by her many nieces and their families. Gail was predeceased by her parents Margaret and John Edwards; parents in law Assunta and Antonio Favot; brother in law Dominic Bet and sister in law Fern Favot. Gail leaves behind a love and dedication for her family that will be felt and cherished forever. She will always be remembered. A special thank you to the staffs from Floor 42 of the Foothills Hospital and the Chinook Hospice for their care. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Da Vinci Centre (340 Waterloo St S, Thunder Bay), on Tuesday July 30th beginning at 11:00am (lunch served at noon). If so desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alberta Cancer Foundation or a charity of your choice.Condolences may be
