Gail Whistle

Mrs. Gail Elaine Whistle, age 81, died peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, September 26th, 2020.



She will be greatly missed by her five children and ten grandchildren: Robert (Elizabeth - Aleksandra, Travis), Karen Kennedy (Michael (Cecilia), Kathleen), David (Heather - Jackson, Brandon), William (Catherine - Zachary, Matthew, Victoria) and Nancy (Chris - Colin) McDonald.



Also survived by brother William (Joanne) Meakin, brothers-in-law Wallace (Diane) Whistle and Ralph Singbeil, sister-in-law Mona Julie and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by beloved husband Ralph and parents William and Edith Meakin.



Her kindness, generosity and compassion towards others will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.



Our family would like to extend our sincerest thanks and express our gratitude to the staff on 4 South of Hogarth Riverview Manor for the outstanding level of care and kindness exhibited towards our mother during her brief stay.



Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Gail's life will be held at a future date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund.





