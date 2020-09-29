1/1
Gail Whistle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Gail Elaine Whistle, age 81, died peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, September 26th, 2020.

She will be greatly missed by her five children and ten grandchildren: Robert (Elizabeth - Aleksandra, Travis), Karen Kennedy (Michael (Cecilia), Kathleen), David (Heather - Jackson, Brandon), William (Catherine - Zachary, Matthew, Victoria) and Nancy (Chris - Colin) McDonald.

Also survived by brother William (Joanne) Meakin, brothers-in-law Wallace (Diane) Whistle and Ralph Singbeil, sister-in-law Mona Julie and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by beloved husband Ralph and parents William and Edith Meakin.

Her kindness, generosity and compassion towards others will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.

Our family would like to extend our sincerest thanks and express our gratitude to the staff on 4 South of Hogarth Riverview Manor for the outstanding level of care and kindness exhibited towards our mother during her brief stay.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Gail's life will be held at a future date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund.

On-line condolences available at
www.harbourviewfuneral.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harbourview Funeral Centre
499 N. Cumberland St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4R9
807-346-9880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harbourview Funeral Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved