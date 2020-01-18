|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Garth Conrad Anderson on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He passed peacefully with his family by his side. He was a stubborn but loving man who was always happy and could cheer anyone up with one of his many one liner jokes. He loved being a handyman and would share his wisdom and help others in a heartbeat. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his children Randy (Claudette), Tammy, Wendy (Paul), and Troy, his grandchildren Nicole, Ashley, Chantal, Myranda, Krista, Brittney and Justin, his siblings Vernon (Darlene), Marvin (Diane), Sherrill (Ray), Glen, Evelyn (Stan) and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com