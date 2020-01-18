Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Garth Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garth Conrad Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garth Conrad Anderson Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Garth Conrad Anderson on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He passed peacefully with his family by his side. He was a stubborn but loving man who was always happy and could cheer anyone up with one of his many one liner jokes. He loved being a handyman and would share his wisdom and help others in a heartbeat. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his children Randy (Claudette), Tammy, Wendy (Paul), and Troy, his grandchildren Nicole, Ashley, Chantal, Myranda, Krista, Brittney and Justin, his siblings Vernon (Darlene), Marvin (Diane), Sherrill (Ray), Glen, Evelyn (Stan) and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -