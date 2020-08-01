1/1
Gary Mork
1940 - 2020
It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Gary Mork. Gary passed away peacefully at the Regional Hospital on July 27th, 2020. He was 80 years old. Born on April 25th, 1940, in Fort William, Gary grew up living and breathing hockey. His passion and skill at the game lead to an exciting hockey career.

Gary started playing for the Fort William Canadians where he was coached by hockey scout Mickey Hennessy. At 18 years, he was called up to the big leagues and he jumped a train to Peterborough to play for the Peterborough Petes. Here he was coached by the legendary Scotty Bowman and played with numerous future NHL stars. He was then called up to the Montreal Royals, a farm team for the Montreal Canadians. Here he played with Thunder Bay legend and good friend Roger Sawicki. The highlight of his career was his two invitations to attend the Montreal Canadians training camps where he played with hockey legends "The Rocket" Maurice Richard, Jaques Plante (inventor of the goalie mask) and Boom Boom Geoffrion (pioneer of the slap shot). Gary shared, that first year in camp when Plante wore the goalie mask, Boom Boom took a slap shot that took a tip off Plante's ear despite his new mask. Boom Boom told Plante after his ear was repaired, "I guess the mask needs an update with earmuffs too!" Gary was also there when "The Rocket" attended his last training camp with the Montreal Canadians and Maurice decided he was no longer good enough for the game and hung up his skates in his stall for the last time.

Gary's hockey career included playing for the North Bay Trappers with local legend and good friend Bob McCammon, Hull-Ottawa Canadians, Omaha Knights, Toledo Blades, Des Moines Oak Leafs, Columbus Checkers, and the Thunder Bay Twins where he rounded out his professional career.

He went on to work for Burns Meats and JM Schneiders retiring in 2000. His love of the game continued, and he gave his time to refereeing and coaching his grandson Brady's hockey teams. He was an avid member of the ACT/UCT Travelers Association and a life-long resident of Clover Beach.

Gary is survived by his wife Lydia, daughters Lisa and Pamela (Robert Myron), only grandchild and best bud Brady Geurts, brother Bill Mork (Brenda), sisters Pat Moore and Mary Ann Mork, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins known to them as "Uncle Luck". He was predeceased by his parents Allan and Elsie Mork.

Cremation has taken place. Father James Panikulam will preside over a private service to be held at St. Agnes Church on Wednesday, August 5th, by invitation only. If friends desire, donations to the "St. Agnes RC Church Raise the Roof" fundraiser or the TBRHSC Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Surgery Campaign would be greatly appreciated.

Online condolences may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Service
St. Agnes Church
