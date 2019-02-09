|
|
March 19th, 1962 -Online condolences
February 4th, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gary Dack, age 56. A devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, Gary is survived by wife Cherrilyn Kocia-Dack, children Connor and Taylor Kocia-Dack, Amanda Kocia; grandchildren Grace, Caolynn and Nathaniel Kocia- O'Connor; mother Irene Dack, brothers Douglas (Jancie), James (Beverley), his close friends at Sibley, as well as numerous extended family members. Gary was predeceased by his father, Roy Dack. He was a dear friend to many, near and far. An avid lover of the outdoors, Gary loved going on his father's and children's weekends to Sibley with his sons and friends. He also looked forward to going to the cottage with his grandchildren, and linking up with his extended family. Gary worked at Canada Post for over 35 years and was a proud member of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers. Your memory will live in our hearts forever. The family will share details on a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
