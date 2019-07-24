|
|
August 17/34 ~ July 24/15
In cherished and loving
remembrance of my Husband.
Once in a lifetime
you find someone special
Your lives intermingle
and somehow you know,
This is the beginning
of all you have longed for
A love you can build on,
a love that will grow.
Once in a lifetime
to those who are lucky
A miracle happens
and all your dreams come true,
I know it can happen,
it happened to me
I found that
once in a lifetime with you.
Young love, first love,
our love, an everlasting love.
Goodnight Hon,
I will see you in the Morning.
Thank you for loving me.
Loved with a love beyond telling and missed more than words
could ever say.
~My everlasting love, Grace