Gary Reid (Ace) Collins

Gary Reid (Ace) Collins In Memoriam


August 17/34 ~ July 24/15

In cherished and loving
remembrance of my Husband.

Once in a lifetime
you find someone special
Your lives intermingle
and somehow you know,
This is the beginning
of all you have longed for
A love you can build on,
a love that will grow.
Once in a lifetime
to those who are lucky
A miracle happens
and all your dreams come true,
I know it can happen,
it happened to me
I found that
once in a lifetime with you.
Young love, first love,
our love, an everlasting love.

Goodnight Hon,
I will see you in the Morning.
Thank you for loving me.
Loved with a love beyond telling and missed more than words
could ever say.

~My everlasting love, Grace
