Gary Roderick MacKenzie, age 72, passed away with family by his side on February 20, 2020. Online condolences
Gary was born in Fort William, Ontario on March 16, 1947 to Wilbert (Bud) and Margaret MacKenzie. The family moved to Marathon shortly after where Gary was raised as an only child and lovingly spoiled by multiple aunts. Summers were spent at the family cottage at Birch Beach on the shores of Lake Superior.
Gary worked as a millwright for his entire career at the pulp mill in Marathon until his "retirement" into Gary MacKenzie Contracting. Gary enjoyed his time working with his backhoe, dump truck and any other equipment he could find and rebuild.
Later years were spent with friends fishing, hunting, camping and being outdoors. Gary was willing to lend a hand and was always there when someone needed anything. Illness slowed Gary down in the last several years, but did not prevent him from being with friends and enjoying his time out socializing with the men for coffee and breakfast.
Gary leaves behind to mourn: his wife Geraldine (Deanie), daughter Becky (Jeff) and grandson Blade; daughter Heather and grandchildren Travis and Maegan; stepchildren Karen, Clint (Jodi), Cheryl (Gary), and Sandra (Barry) and step grandchildren Kayla (Eric) and Daphne, Logan, Brandi (Alex) and Jaxen, Samantha (Mike), Shannon (Matt), Sarah (Andrew) and Zaiden, Madison, Carter and Ethan. Also remembered by step siblings Nancy (Jukka), Barb (Brian), and Chuck. Predeceased by his parents Bud and Marg MacKenzie, stepmother June MacKenzie, step sister Susan Atkinson, and step grandchildren Alexander Foy and Colin Desmoulin. We will miss his quiet presence, sarcasm and quick sense of humour.
A memorial service was held at St. John's United Church in Marathon on Monday, February 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in Gary's name.
