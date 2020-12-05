It is with heavy hearts that the family of Gary Scott Walker, aged 52 years announce his sudden and peaceful passing on December 1, 2020 from health complications.



Gary was born September 28, 1968 in Fort William. He attended Agnew H. Johnson and Sir Winston Churchill CVI. In his youth, he enjoyed stock car racing (at Riverview Raceways) and would travel to the States just to watch. This grew into his love of Nascar. He watched the races regularly. He played various sports growing up but enjoyed downhill skiing. Camping and fishing or just being outdoors were his go to in the summertime. Gary held many jobs over the years but ended up in Auto Body repair. But for all that knew him, knew he had the ability to turn on the charm and sell you anything. He really should have gone into sales. He earned the nickname “Herman” from the Herman Cool comics because of his quick wit and charm. He had a keen sense of humour and always loved a good laugh.



Gary had a deep love for animals especially for Bob - his four-legged friend and they were inseparable. He was also a member of the Kinsmen and supported various charities within Thunder Bay.



He was predeceased by his father Thomas Walker, his Aunt Lorraine Kelso, his Aunt Ora Pettit, his Uncle Neil Pettit and all of his grandparents.



He is survived by his Mom (Trina and partner Les), his siblings Michael (Lois) Kibsey, Lana (Rob) Gilbert, Duffy (Teresa) Kibsey, nieces Sierra and Montana Gilbert and Kayla Kibsey. He also leaves to mourn his two best friends Bob (his dog) and Jorge, and numerous aunts, uncles and other close family and friends.



A private family celebration of Gary's life will take place at a later date. Should friends so desire, donations can be made in memory of Gary to Paws for Love Dog Rescue Thunder Bay at http://paws4love.ca/.



He may have been here for a short time but the lives he impacted and touched will carry on.





