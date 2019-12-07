|
|
June 7, 1941 -
November 17, 2019
Resident of Dorion
With a sad heart I announce the passing of my husband Gary at TBRHSC. Born in St. Catharines, Ontario and growing up there he had a long career as a transport driver throughout Canada and USA. Gary enjoyed building things, woodworking, photography, animals, working on machinery and automobiles, going to flea markets and auctions, playing cards, gardening, camping, hunting, fishing and travelling. He shared these with Connie "Sherri" who he married in 1979. They had many great adventures and travelled many roads together. Gary's sense of humour will be forever missed by all who knew him. Predeceased by his father George Bartlett, mother Rose and step-father Everet Dunn. Survived by his wife Connie "Sherri", sisters Dorothy Wansel (Ray), Elizabeth Henry, Charlotte Rose (Dave) and other family members. A special thanks to Dr. C. McCallum and the nurses of TBRHSC ICU and Dr. Commisso and emergency staff at Nipigon Hospital for their excellent care. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service.
