02/14/1949–04/12/2020
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Gaston Turpin, age 71, after a lengthy battle with cancer, with family by his side.
He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 47 years Marilyn Turpin; their three daughters Michelle (Tim), Monique (Aaron) and Mandy (Brad); grandchildren Coty, Shayna, Chevon (Shane), Evan, Aaron Jr. (Jessi), Lexus, Jade (Kierra), Annishii, Wesley, Sivanna, Tristan and Redsky; great grandchildren Caleb, Aiden, Joey and Teagan; his brothers Gates, Gary (Anna), Tim (Karen) and sisters Claudette and Gaetanne. Predeceased by his parents Ernest and Yvonne Turpin; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Margaret and Harold Seargeant; his brother Gerry; sister-in-law Laura; brother-in-law Lyle as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
As per Dad's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca