July 17, 1940 –
November 18, 2019
Gayle Carlson, recently a resident at Chartwell Isabella, died unexpectedly on November 18, 2019. Born in Port Arthur, ON, she was raised and educated in Thunder Bay. Gayle taught English and French at Fort William Collegiate Institute for 36 years, and she will be fondly remembered by staff and students. Her love of theatre and music was demonstrated with her involvement with FWCI musicals, and once retired, with her loyal support for the Thunder Bay Symphony and Magnus Theatre. Gayle was predeceased by her parents, Ann (Dika) and Walter Carlson. Although she was an only child, she was an important part of many Thunder Bay families, part of their traditions and celebrations, and certainly the "dog whisperer" for all the pets of these many families. She was a gregarious and outgoing individual with many interests - her Book Club of 20 years, NOSFA, St Andrew's Church, Hospital Bridge, to name just a few. At Gayle's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral. An informal gathering to remember Gayle will be held in the Viking Room, Valhalla Inn, on Tuesday December 3 from 4 – 6 pm. If friends so desire, donations can be made to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society, TBSO, or a charity of your choice.
