September 5th, 1932 to December 8th, 2019
She will be laid to rest during a Burial Service to be held on Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Riverside Cemetery of Port Arthur. Friends and family can meet at Riverside Cemetery (Main Gate) at 10:30 a.m.
It is with great sadness that we announce Mom's passing peacefully on Sunday December 8th, 2019 at home in Brampton at the age of 87. Loving mother of Barry (married to Cindy), Ronald and Richard (married to Laura) and loving grandmother of Robert, Nicole, Scott, Justin, Kelsey, Marina, Ashley, Danielle and Ian and loving great grandmother of Kyla, Hunter, Brooklyn, Tara, James, Erik, Hudson, Oliver, Harper, Adriana and Isabella. Predeceased by her husband Leonard, were married for 40 years.
Survived by her younger brother Ron Limbrick (married to Joan with son Myles), and predeceased by her younger sister Caroline last year.
Mom truly loved painting with pastels, oil and water colours and enjoyed spending time with her family. Mom will be deeply missed by all, and we will treasure our memories of her.
On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca