(SYRJA)
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gaylene Smith at TBRHSC on March 31, 2020, after a 3 year fight with Cancer.
Gaylene was born June 15, 1951 in Port Arthur, Ontario
Gaylene is survived by her husband, of 50+ years, Bryan Smith, as well as her daughter, Dawn Smith, and her son, Sean Smith.
She was predeceased by her father, Reino (Ray) Syrja, mother, Eva Kauhanen (Syrja) (Lempiala). She is also predeceased by her older brother, Norman Syrja, and her younger brother, Richard Syrja. She was also predeceased by grandparents, step-father, William Kauhanen, in-laws, aunts, uncles, and other relatives.
Gaylene was employed for many years at Ontario Hydro/Hydro One/ and for the last 10 years+ at OPG, the Thunder Bay Generating Station.
Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place at a later date.
The family would like to acknowledge the service of Dr. K. Simpson and Paramed nurse, Trina Bean for their help during this “battle” with Cancer.