Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Gaylord Jewett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaylord Wayne Jewett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gaylord Wayne Jewett Obituary

Mr. Gaylord Wayne Jewett, age 80 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at Pioneer Ridge on October 4, 2019. Born on June 11, 1939 in Emo, Ontario, he was raised and educated in North Branch and attended Dewart/ Sifton Public School. He was employed as a miner/ equipment operator with Steep Rock Iron Mines and Coal Mine, Fernie BC and started his own logging business and retired in 2009. He enjoyed visits by family and friends and country music. Gaylord is survived by son Douglas of Coquitlam BC, sister Carol, brothers Terry (Joanne), Dale (Shirley) and Calvin, also many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predecease by his father Laverne, mother Laura and two brothers Keith and Winton. Cremation has taken place. A private interment will be held at a later date in Atikokan Cemetery.
If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay Cancer Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family. The family wishes to extend great gratitude to the doctors and caregivers at Pioneer Ridge, Gaylord's home for the last seven years.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gaylord's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now