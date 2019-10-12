|
|
Mr. Gaylord Wayne Jewett, age 80 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at Pioneer Ridge on October 4, 2019. Born on June 11, 1939 in Emo, Ontario, he was raised and educated in North Branch and attended Dewart/ Sifton Public School. He was employed as a miner/ equipment operator with Steep Rock Iron Mines and Coal Mine, Fernie BC and started his own logging business and retired in 2009. He enjoyed visits by family and friends and country music. Gaylord is survived by son Douglas of Coquitlam BC, sister Carol, brothers Terry (Joanne), Dale (Shirley) and Calvin, also many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predecease by his father Laverne, mother Laura and two brothers Keith and Winton. Cremation has taken place. A private interment will be held at a later date in Atikokan Cemetery. Online condolences
If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay Cancer Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family. The family wishes to extend great gratitude to the doctors and caregivers at Pioneer Ridge, Gaylord's home for the last seven years.
may be made through www.nwfainc.com