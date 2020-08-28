1/2
Geltruda "Gina" Benincasa
Mrs. Geltruda "Gina" Benincasa, of Thunder Bay, age 89 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Red Deer Regional Hospital in Alberta, while on vacation with her daughter and son-in-law visiting family. Gina was born in Paterno, Calabro, Italy on January 4, 1931 to Alessandro and Angelina Vigliatore. On August 22, 1952 Gina married Ettore Benincasa. In 1959, at the age of 28, Gina arrived in Port Arthur with their son Louie to be reunited with her husband who had immigrated a few years previously. Gina was caring, hardworking and generous. She enjoyed spending her time in her garden, growing fresh vegetables for everyone to enjoy. Gina was happiest spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nothing gave her more joy than having her family together to enjoy the amazing food that she would make. Gina will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her daughter Anna Axent and son-in-law David Axent, grandchildren: Sara (Don) Henderson, Amanda Axent, Andrew Benincasa (Stevie Fishwick), Michelle (Chris) Tysoski and Jessica Axent; great grandchildren: Isabella Ondriska-Henderson, Cayden Tysoski, Tori-Lynn Traverse, Cali Tysoski and Isaac Henderson as well as by numerous other relatives here and in Italy. She was predeceased by her parents Alessandro and Angelina Vigliatore, her husband Ettore Benincasa, her son Louie Benincasa, her sister Franca Casale and niece Pina Casale. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 when family and friends will gather in St. Anthony's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini. The entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 30th from 4-5 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. As expressions of sympathy memorials to The Hospital for Sick Children, Camp Quality Northwestern Ontario or the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

We will never forget you and your beautiful smile!
Love you Bella Nanna.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
