Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Genevieve Micheline Landry

Genevieve Micheline Landry Obituary

Ms. Genevieve Micheline Landry, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice with family by her side on May 27, 2019. She was born on September 4, 1942 in Bertrand, NB. Genevieve lived more than 50 years in Thunder Bay, and spent more than the last 15 years helping as many folks as possible as a peer support volunteer. Genevieve will be lovingly remembered by her children, sister, and many family members & friends. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Sargent Family Reception Centre, 21 N. Court Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Joseph's Care Group or Canadian Mental Health Association.

