|
|
GEOFFREY LAWRENCE BILL
June 27, 1976 - June 27, 2000
GEOFF
It has been 19 years of
longing for you,
To see you, to hear you, to touch you, to feel you, to see your smile, to talk with you and
most of all to say
“We Love You and Miss You”
G for your gentle spirit, generous
heart, loving nature
E for embracing life and everything
in life as an adventure
O for OUR firstborn, OUR older
brother and One who was wise
beyond his years
F for faith - yours was steadfast and
true, trusting and never wavering
F for family and friends, which meant
so much to you and to whom you
were so loyal
R for remembering you every minute,
every day, ALWAYS
E for eyes that were so blue and
smiling, twinkling with humour
and innocence.
Y for YOU who walks with us, whose
spirit is in our souls as we journey
through our days
For YOU for just who you were to
all of us. What we wouldn't give to
have you with us here on earth and
feel your hug and see your smile
and hear your voice
For YOU who we love so much,
miss so dearly. No words can
describe what we feel.
May God have you in his arms
and grant us all Peace.
~Mom, Dad, Kathryn, Michael and Steven
* * * * *
GEOFFREY LAWRENCE BILL
JUNE 27/76 ~ JUNE/27/00
"Geoffrey;
Our family is no longer the same,
because you are not here;
our lives are sad and empty,
because you are not here;
many tears have fallen,
because you are not here;
much heartache has been
experienced,
because you are not here;
the sun does not shine as bright,
because you are not here;
each new day has come and gone,
and yet, you are not here;
nineteen years ago today
we said goodbye,
and still, you are not here...
Always missed....
never forgotten...
forever loved...
until we meet again Geoff....
~Love Mom, Dad, Kathryn,
Michael, Steven