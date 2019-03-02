|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of George Aichinger on February 13, 2019 at home with family by his side. He was born in BC on April 30, 1931. He was educated in Thunder Bay. Later he was selected by Ontario Hydro for a trainee program in the Toronto area. He returned to work in Kenora for several years and made many lifelong friends. After being transferred to Thunder Bay, he later became area foreman. He worked at Ontario Hydro for 39 years. After retiring in 1988, he was able to enjoy his outdoor activities especially hunting and fishing. He is survived by his partner, Shirley Merkoske, son David, daughter Lorraine, Summerlee and Derek Aichinger, Alyson and Taylor Fors, great grandchildren, brother Peter, sister Maria, numerous nieces and nephews, and special friend Betty Steinhaeusser and family. He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly, daughter Eileen, and brother Michael. Cremation has taken place. As per his wishes, no service will take place. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the charity of choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.Online condolences
