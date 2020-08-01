It is with heavy hearts that the family of (Leonard) George Arinobu announce his unexpected passing at his home in Toronto on July 25, 2020.



“George” was born on September 16, 1951 in Fort William, Ontario to Sam and Nancy Arinobu. He was educated locally at Francis St. School, Kingsway Park and Fort William Collegiate. George graduated with a degree in Biology from the University of Guelph and began employment in the lab. He moved to Amsterdam for 1 year and worked for the University of Utrecht, returning to and settling in Toronto. George completed his studies in accounting and worked in a number of firms throughout Toronto until his retirement.



Music always played a huge part in George's life. He started piano lessons at the age of 6 and continued through the Royal Conservatory of Music program completing his theory, history and harmony courses. George joined the Orpheus Choir after returning to Toronto and the St. Clement's choir in 1985. Other choirs he sang in included Spectrum for Brainerd Blyden-Taylor and The Conservatory Singers with Giles Bryant and Lloyd Brayshaw. George was a founding member of the Marion Singers around 1992. George was very giving of his time-whenever there was a call for a choir, including special services, weddings or funerals, George was there. George was described by many of his friends as a gentleman and a gentle man, a very private person and a caring soul.



George is survived by his mother Nancy Arinobu (Thunder Bay); sisters Marlene Hedch (Nanaimo, BC) and Janet Arinobu (Thunder Bay); 2 nephews Jesse (Amanda) Hedch (Swan River, MB) and Aaron Hedch (Sarah Moen) (Nanaimo, BC); and great-nephew Benjamin Hedch (Nanaimo, BC). Also survived by Uncle Tom (Joyce) Tabe (Pinawa, MB) and numerous cousins. George was predeceased by his father Sam Arinobu (2017).



Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, a service will be held at a later date when he will be laid to rest in Thunder Bay. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morley Bedford Funeral Services, 159 Eglington Avenue West, Toronto.



If friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, St. Clement's Church 70 St Clements Ave, Toronto, ON M4R 1H2 or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.