May 22nd, 1933 - April 12th, 2019
George passed on peacefully with family by his side in North Vancouver, blessed with the company of four generations of loved ones in his final days. He was born and raised in Fort William, Ontario like his parents Mary (Tomanocy) and Andrew Miller. George married the love of his life, Arlene, in Port Arthur in May 1956. He completed his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Queen's University in 1958, and worked as a Paper Machine Specialist in Canada, the U.S., and Europe. He also secured a U.S. patent on a paper machine component. George and Arlene raised their four children in Dorval, Fort William, and Vancouver, settling in North Vancouver in 1977. He proudly remained a member of the Canadian Pulp and Paper Association and continued working as a consultant after retirement. Sadly predeceased by his eldest son, Andrew Miller (2009), and brothers-in-law Jim Guerard and Jack Cop, George is lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Arlene (née Guerard); his children Lisa Grant (Don), Doug (Helen), and Rob; Andrew's widow Kate; younger siblings Bernie Malo (Joe), Marilyn Juvonen (Kal), Lawrence (Pat), and Barbara Cop; grandchildren Katy (Jordan), Gillian, Jon, Charlotte, Mary, Jay, Maddi, Spenser, Alanna, Sean, and Viggo; great-grandchildren Valerie and Gus; 17 nieces and nephews and their families; and several remaining cousins and long-time friends. A “Celebration of Life” for George is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation “In memory” of George: https://www.heartandstroke.ca/ (you may notify [email protected])