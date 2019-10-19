Home

Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Rev. Msgr. George Bourguignon

Rev. Msgr. George Bourguignon Obituary

Rev. Msgr. George Bourguignon, age 87 years died at St. Joseph's Motherhouse in North Bay on Wednesday October 16, 2019. Msgr. Bourguignon was ordained on May 10, 1959, by the Most Reverend E.Q. Jennings, Bishop of Fort William (now Thunder Bay). We extend our condolences and prayers to his family and friends, and to his brother priests in the Diocese of Thunder Bay. We pray for the repose of his soul. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 when family and friends will gather in St. Patrick's Cathedral, 211 S. Archibald Street, Thunder Bay, for the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Bishop Fred Colli. The interment will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. with the Vigil Service at 7 p.m. in St. Patrick's Cathedral. Arrangements are in care of the Blake Funeral Chapel 200 S. May Street.

Msgr. George Bourguignon will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.

