|
|
On Jan. 8, 2020 at 4:55 pm, Dad, Grampa took his final breathe and flew off to Heaven to be with the love of his life, Catherine. Born on Aug. 24, 1934 to Mike and Anna Couzelis, he grew up with his 3 brothers in Fort William. Dad was a hard worker and for most of his working life was a truck driver, most notably with CP Transport. Dad had a love for music, and in our younger years he would play guitar for us and his choice of music was country, but he could play almost anything, even on his keyboards. Dad had many accomplishments in his life, but what he was most proud of was his family. He was constantly saying that he felt so lucky to have all of us. He would help anyone of us, in any way. Dad and Mom were so pleased when Joey, their grandson, came to live with them. They raised him as their own and were so proud of him. Anyone who knew Dad and Mom knew that camping and fishing was the best thing ever. We first started out in tents, and travelled out west, tenting all the way. When us kids were older, they got their retirement camp at Amberlights and they enjoyed it immensely, especially when the company came to spend time with them. Dad is survived by his daughters Rosemarie (Rocco) Larizza, Debra Baker (Larry), Angie Stolz (Rick), Sandi Couzelis (Gary), Kim Couzelis and son George (Yvette) and many grandchildren and great grandkids. Also surviving are his brother-in-law Len Losier, sister-in-law Selma Couzelis, numerous nieces and nephews and his furry companion, Sandy. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Frank, Nick (Muriel), John (Myrna), grandson Marc, sons-in-law Jim Stolz, John Siciliano and John Turgeon. Cremation has taken place and services for George will be held on Jan. 24 at 10am in St. Peter's Church. Interment in Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum at St. Andrews Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to thank the Nurses and Doctors on 3C TBRHSC very much for their care and compassion to Dad. He truly appreciated you all. To Dr Kevin Bezanson, thank you for making Dads journey peaceful. To all who send food, cards, condolences. Thank you, so much. If so desired, donations to a charity of your choice or what Dad would love, help someone to quit smoking. That would mean so much to him. I found this quotation from Dad in his requests to his kids and grandkids "Thank you all for being a part of my life. I loved you all, as my own" Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com