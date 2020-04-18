Home

George Douglas Mason

On Monday, April 13, 2020, George Douglas Mason passed away at St. Joseph's Hospice in Thunder Bay, ON after a short battle with cancer. Doug was born on April 23, 1937 in Edmonton, AB to Hugh and Spray Baillie Mason. Doug was the father of 7 children with wife Arlene Maxwell (Mason). His children, Curtis Lang (Josie), Gina Flaherty (Dave), Travis Lang, Doug Mason Jr (Barb), Anita Kopas (Bernie), and Jean Rogers (Charlie) are saddened by
the sudden loss of their father. Doug was predeceased by newborn daughter Fayth Mason in 1965. Doug was a proud grandfather of 7 grandchildren Donald, Jonathan, Jessamyn, Hayley, Taylor, Mary, and Olivia, and 2 great grandchildren Chiara and Cruz. Doug is survived by his brother Hughie and sister Jo, and predeceased by his brothers Jim and Gerry and sisters Betty and Margaret. Dougs family would like to thank the numerous healthcare and support workers who helped us through this difficult time. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of cards please send online condolences to Blake's Funeral Chapel.

