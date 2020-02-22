|
|
December 5, 1938 –
February 11, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Ellis Forester of Thunder Bay on February 11th, 2020 surrounded by family at his side after a brief illness. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather; family was very important to him as well as to anyone who knew him. Born in Fort William, District of Thunder Bay on December 5, 1938 to the late Clifford Forester and Louvain Kearney. He attended various schools and attended Hillcrest High School and college. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening well into his later years. He worked various jobs throughout his life, the Department of Highways and then found his career working for Ontario Hydro, where he worked until his retirement. Survived by his daughters Lisa Forester, Shelley (Joe) Pacheco, Mandy Forester, sons Darren and Jason, grandchildren Natalie, Jamie, Jordan and Ava. Also survived by sister Carol Woodcock, Heather (Joe) Spigelski, Holly (Paul) Budnik, Wendy (Bernie) Doran, Cheryl (Russell) Smith. Predeceased by wife Betty (nee Tabachak), parents Clifford and Louvain,brother Brian and step-mother Jean Forester (nee Perris). As per George's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of George's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
