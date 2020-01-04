|
George Emil Frederick (Fred) Wirta passed away peacefully at his 101-year-old family home with his family around him on New Year's Eve. He was born on November 23, 1930 in Pearson township the youngest (and as he said: the best looking) of a family of ten. He grew up on the family farm and attended Pearson one room school. Upon completion of grade 8 he started on the farm and also worked at logging–first with a bucksaw and horses then graduating to power saw and skidder, seeing many changes over the years. He has a saw mill as well. Later he added trucking to his agenda, hauling wood then purchasing a dump truck and hauling gravel and being involved in road construction keeping his class A license until he was 85. At 75 he spent 18 months at Fort McMurray. In 1975 he married Sandra Vickruck and together they raised six children. Fred was always willing to give a helping hand and his outgoing manner led to many friendships. Our home was a hub of visitors and the “occasional” party. He loved dancing with Sandra, country music and playing cribbage and other card games and a few beer or cocktails once in a while. He truly was a people person. His passing is mourned by his loving wide Sandra. They would have celebrated their 63rd anniversary on April 20th this year. Besides his wife he is survived by his four daughters Lydia Merritt, Debbie Hale, Tammy Wirta, Michelle Harris and husband Howard, eleven grandchildren, Mandy Wirta, Kristy Mair (and husband Ross), Daniel Wirta, Devon and Kyle Merritt, Kalena Nett, Brandi Hale, Lydia and Dayton Pollak, Liam and Ella Harris, great grandchildren Kai and Ashton Reid and Noel Pollak and his sister Edith Lazaruk and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Emil and Lydia Wirta, his sisters Helmi Gee, Helen Monroe, Helga Maki, Helen Campbell, Helena Rinta, Ruth Dunnett, Betty McClelland and brother Richard Wirta and his sons Barry and Stanley Wirta and many family and friends. On line condolences at:
A celebration of life will be held at the Slovak Legion (801 Atlantic Avenue) at 11am Tuesday, January 7th. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke foundation or charity of your choice.
