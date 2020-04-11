|
May 11, 1948 – April 4, 2020
Another angel
has got his wings!
It is with broken hearts that the family of George Fleming Jr. announce his peaceful passing in the early morning of April 4 2020, his usual time for his Timmy's coffee, after a brief battle with an aggressive neuroendocrine cancer. He was diagnosed March 3, 2020.
George was born in Fort William to George Sr (deceased) and Jennie (Brown) Fleming. Sports were a big part of his life especially hockey. He grew up close to the Fort William Gardens, spending time there in his youth becoming known as a rink rat and eventually employed as his first job. He played hockey for the Hurricane's junior league and lately joining up with the hockey old timers in many Huff-n-Puff leagues, mostly playing defense. He loved to skate which lead him to coach local speedskaters with the Thunder Blades club including his son Jordy who went on to the provincial development team. Having obtained his coaching certifications, he travelled extensively with the team as their head coach. He was invited to set-up a speedskating club in Johannesburg South Africa, an experience he and Jordy never forgot. He participated in 11 inline skating marathons with his wife Nancy actually loving that training with friends.
George spent family time on the downhill ski slopes and much time with his boys watching helping at their school activities plus their extracurricular activities of soccer baseball golf swimming and diving. Camping was a big part of his life; be it summers at beloved McKenzie Beach or trailering spending quality time in Grand Marais enjoying that community especially their golf courses.
He attended Selkirk Highschool moving on to Fanshaw College graduating as a journeyman machinist. After an early retirement from many years at Bowater, he decided to try part time work, fortunate to join the Keating Insulation team and full time again. He enjoyed working there the best. The Keating crew was such a good fit for his well-known witty personality. During some spare time, he managed to build his beloved 1940 Chev Special Deluxe car. Nothing was finer than going for cruises in the 40 Chev, with the appropriate music playing, his white fedora on, saying "all sounds good".
Left to grieve his passing are his wife Nancy (Margarit) of 48 years, his sons Aaron (Christine Buie) and Jordan, as well as the lights of his life his precious granddaughters Avery Lauren and Caleigh Rose, his mother Jennie (Brown) and his brother Greg (Donna). When told of his death Caleigh said "now Grandpa Georgie can come to all my soccer games". Many other relatives survive him. He had a special love for dogs with Bella missing him daily. He shared many laughs with his devoted Tim Horton's 6 AM "therapy groop".
"There is nothing as strong as tenderness and nothing as tender as true strength." He was that tender kind guy, who will be so missed.
Due to the panademic a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Gifts in memory of George may be made to Our Kids Count or the Northern Critters in Need.
