November 5, 1922 – October 27, 2020
George Gagnon, age 97 years, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 with family by his side.
Born in Saint-Elie, Quebec, George worked hard as a young boy to help support his family. Later as a young man, George worked his way across Quebec to Ontario taking on various jobs to support himself. It was in Port Arthur where he met the love of his life, Monica Tennier. They married in 1952 and together they raised 6 children.
George had many occupations in his lifetime. He completed the heavy duty mechanics course and worked for Abitibi for 31 years. George retired in 1982 as Mechanical Foreman for Abitibi.
George loved his family and took pride in all their accomplishments. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the centre of his life. He loved his buddy Bruce and looked forward to his yearly trips to Florida. George will be lovingly remembered for his wicked sense of humour, his mischievous ways and the tricks he would play on everyone. He was an avid hockey fan.
George will be lovingly remembered by his children, Carole (Mark) Kanary, Sharon (Dan) Peters, Brenda (John) Moorhead, Trisha (Chris) Pyhtila and son George; grandchildren, Jason, Rickie, Renee, Brock, Callandre, Jamie, Jackie, Michael, Taylor, Erin, Nathan, Ethan and numerous great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. George is also survived by his brothers-in-law Bill (Susan) Tennier, Bruce (Jean) Campbell and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Monica, daughter Michele, his parents Alphonse and Edouardina, sisters Georgette, Jean, Lucille and Therese.
The family would like to thank Barb and the staff at the Walford for their exceptional care and friendship they provided our father over his 14 years there. A huge 'Thank you' to all the staff and management (Lisa Miedema) at HRM 2N Lavender, especially the Golden Girls; Helvi, Franca, Meri, and Karen. There are so many staff who work tirelessly and unconditionally. We appreciated all your efforts in our father's care. Rickie and Trish, there are no words!
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on Thursday, November 5th beginning at 12:00 Noon in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, presided by Rev. Msgr. P. M. Stilla, V.G. Interment will take place in St. Andrew's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CNIB Thunder Bay, Roots to Harvest, or Thunder Bay Humane Society.
As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.