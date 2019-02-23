|
May 2, 1934 - February 9, 2019Online condolences
With profound sadness the family announces the passing of their loved one, George Vranesich, on February 9, 2019 at Southbridge Roseview Manor. He is survived by wife Pauline of 55 years, daughter Lisa Laberge (Robert), grandchildren Stephanie, Alex, Justin and Joshua; sisters-in-law Effie (David) Hotchkiss, Sonja Squires, Thelma Lind and Candace Lind, and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Tony (1988) and Annie Vranesich (1992) and daughter Kelly Anne Mokhtarband (2009). George was an only child and learned early the value of working hard. He was employed for 41 years at Abitibi Provincial Paper Mill and retired in 1990. He had strong family and faith values! As a young man he was summoned by Father Montang to assist with the construction of Our Lady of Loretto Church and was a member of the church his entire life. He had a passion and drive for gardening, especially growing potatoes and cabbages and an expert at lawn care. Gardening gave George much pleasure and satisfaction. As a young boy growing up, the family had a large urban garden in which they grew potatoes. In the fall, these little seedlings grew into bushels of potatoes and later into perogy meals. This interest extended into his adult and senior years. Thinking back on those special times makes one wonder how many seeds were planted in his lifetime and enjoyed by many. George enjoyed meeting people, travelling ie: cruises, trips to Europe and various Norcan Tours and Happy Time Bus Tours across Canada and the United States. He was an avid bingo and crib player and a life time member of the Port Arthur Moose Lodge 947. George will be sadly missed!
A special thank you to the staff on Champlain Floor at Southbridge Roseview Manor for their support and tender care of George. The Celebration of Life will be at Our Lady of Loretto Church in Current River on March 2, 2019 at 11am. Family visitation is one hour before service. Cremation has taken place and interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society, or charity of your choice.
