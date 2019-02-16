|
It is with great sorrow that we announce that our Father, George Howarth, age 83, died Wednesday morning, January 30, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. George was born on April 17, 1935, in Montréal, Québec. He was the husband to our dearly missed mother, the late Mildred Howarth (née Harrison), the son of the late John and Irene (née Pelletier) Howarth and brother to the late Irene Howarth. Condolences and Sharing Memories at
George and Millie married November 16, 1957 and quickly grew their family by daughters Lenore (Clifford Bly), Charlene (Jaime Snowdon), Sharen Howarth (Peter Pohjolainen), Liane McIntosh and sons James (Kim Howarth) and George (Karen Howarth). George and Millie's children grew the family to include many grandchildren and great grandchildren that now survive and thrive in Ottawa, Sault Ste Marie, Thunder Bay, and Winnipeg.
George was proud of his years serving with the RCAF and then flying as pilot for Trans Canada Airlines. Not wanting to be away from his family, he started a new career with Employment & Immigration Services in Québec. His service as a public servant took our family from Chomedey, Laval, to Lennoxville, Québec, then on to Thunder Bay, Ontario, and eventually retiring in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
After Millie passed away, George moved to Paris, Ontario, he liked the weather better in Southern Ontario and he would travel to Florida in the winter for the warmer weather. He had a full life surrounded by family and friends. He enjoyed life and always had a hobby on the go; skiing, cycling, sailing, motorcycling, HAM radio, electronics and while he could, he loved to fly. He loved learning something new and mastering it, it was one of his passions.
George's wishes are for cremation and burial with his beloved wife Millie in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The funeral Mass will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church, 320 St. Charles Street, Winnipeg, Manitoba. We will proceed to Assumption Cemetery, 3990 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba, for the burial. A reception will follow George's burial; we will provide information for the reception and its location at the Church.
The Family would like to express a special thank you to the Palliative care doctors and staff at Revera Portobello Retirement Residence in Orléans, ON, as well to Fr. Waldemar Podlasz SDS of Divine Infant Parish. Donations in honour of George may be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute, Divine Infant Parish, or a charity of your choice.
